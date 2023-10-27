‘Armed And Dangerous’ Suspect Still At Large As 18 Killed In Us Shooting

The suspect in shootings that killed 18 people in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night remains at large. Police earlier named Robert Card, 40, as a person of interest, saying he is “armed and dangerous”.

State Governor Janet Mills warned the public not to approach the suspect. Lewiston, a city of about 38,000, is on lock- down – businesses have been told to close and people to stay at home, reports the BBC.

Officers have widened the “shelter in place” order to include nearby Bowdoin, Auburn and Lisbon. Police responded to reports at two locations – a restaurant and a bowling alley.

A mother, who was at the bowling alley, says she lay on top of her 11-year-old daughter to protect her.