Arm Wrestling Federation Targets Medals

The ArmWrestling Federation has said they are not in Ghana to add to the numbers as they are looking forward to winning medals at the African Games. The athletes, who arrived in Ghana yesterday morning are in high spirits and looking forward to the event starting on Friday at the University of Ghana.

According to the president of the federation, Samuel Jackson, the athletes have been preparing since they were camped in Abuja and ready to make Nigeria proud. “The athletes have been training hard since we moved to camp on February 15 and at the moment looking forward to the games,” he said. “It is not going to be easy as we are up against some of the best on the continent but I can assure you, we are going to fight hard to bring honour to Nigeria. “The athletes are ready to go and can’t wait for March 15 to come because we are all ready to compete.”