Arm Police With Vehicles, Logistics, Adebayo Tells Aiyedatiwa

A community leader, Otunba Gbenga Adebayo, has asked Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State to give the police logistic support to tackle insecurity ravaging the state.

Aside from the governor, Adebayo also urged critical stakeholders to assist the police with logistics and patrol vehicles to enable them comb the forests in the state, while hunting for kidnappers and other criminals hiding in the forests.

In a statement, Adebayo, who is the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of MSC Africa Magazine commended the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi, for reducing kidnapping and other crimes.

He said: “It is glaring that despite the lack of vehicles, the Commissioner of Police Wilfred Afolabi, with his vibrant operatives, has reduced to the barest minimum the rate of crime in the state.”

Adebayo also presented a special award to the Commissioner of Police for releasing some of his official vehicles for his operatives to patrol and even leading patrols at night to monitor his officers and to understand the working situation of his immediate environment.

Adebayo, who is the Aruwajoye of Ijoka Kingdom, urged members of the public to always appreciate the efforts of the police, instead of demonizing them at the slightest opportunity.

