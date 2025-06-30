ARM Picks GCEO, ED

ARM Holding Company has appointed the Wale Odutola as group chief executive officer and Osahon Ogiemudia as executive director, effective July 2025.

The company explained in a statement that the appointment follows the planned exit of Ms. Jumoke Ogundare, the current Group CEO, who will step down on June 30, 2025, after three remarkable decades of service, including a decade of leadership as Group CEO.

Under her leadership, the company reinforced its position as a trusted partner to individuals and institutions, expanded its asset management footprint, and deepened its impact across sectors.

Odutola has about three decades of experience in Nigeria’s financial services sector as he currently serves as Deputy CEO of the company.

He has held leadership roles across key subsidiaries including ARM Pension Managers, ARM Securities and ARM Properties Plc. Odutola played a central role in driving group-wide performance, business integration, and resilience.

Also, Ogiemudia, who assumes the role of executive director, led critical operational and corporate functions at ARM Holding Company.

With a proven track record across the group subsidiaries, he has a deep institutional knowledge and a strong focus on execution, client alignment and sustainability.