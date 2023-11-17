Arla Foods Unveils Solar Power Plant In Kaduna

The maker of Dano Milk, Arla Foods Nigeria, on Thursday unveiled a 4-year energy transition plan to build a solar power plant for its state-of-the-art dairy farm in Kaduna State.

The project, according to the Managing Director of Arla Foods Nigeria, Peder Pederson, aimed at generating up to 750KVA installed capacity by 2027.

Peder disclosed this during the opening session of the 2023 Nordic Nigeria Connect held on Tuesday at the Lagos Intercontinental Hotel, Lagos, with the theme “Innovation for a Greener Future”.

Speaking at the event, the energy transition plan aligns with the company’s sustainability strategy and vision to create the future of dairy that brings health and inspiration to the world, naturally, by taking actions that support a stronger planet, thereby improving the environment for future generations.

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile, the senior manager, Corporate Affairs, Arla Foods Nigeria, Akalaka Obazei, gave more detailed insight into the company’s plan for the implementation of the solar power transition in the state.

She also revealed that the power generation is expected to grow to 550kVA installed capacity between 2024 and 2025, while the full potential of up to 750kVA is expected to be achieved by 2027 when the farm reaches full operation.

Speaking on the company’s preparedness for energy transition, she said, “Right from inception during the farm design phase, we had the energy transition in our minds, we have the roof space that can give us the targeted 750kVA already in place, and there is room for further expansion”

Also, Senior Manager, Raw Milk Supply and Production, Arla Foods, Snorri Sigurdsson, while giving his presentation advanced a solid case for the Arla farm in Kaduna, stating that there is no doubt that the farm is the most advanced in Africa given the fact that it was designed with the highest known standards in the world and operates with global best practices.