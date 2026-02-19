New Telegraph

February 19, 2026
Arla Foods Launches ‘Cool Cow Yoghurt’ Made With 100% Fresh Milk

Arla Foods, a global leader in dairy products and producers of Dano Milk, proudly unveils Cool Cow Yoghurt, Arla’s first locally produced yoghurt in Nigeria, following the recent commissioning of its state-of-the-art yoghurt facility in Kaduna state.

Cool Cow Yoghurt is here to shake up the yoghurt aisle with a smooth, refreshing taste and the natural goodness only fresh milk can deliver. Made with 100% fresh milk sourced from the Arla-Dano Farm in Kaduna, Cool Cow Yoghurt brings creamy, naturally nourishing dairy to Nigerian families who want great taste without compromise.

It’s available in two variants; Sweetened and Unsweetened and comes in convenient 300 ml and 470 ml bottles to suit every occasion.

With live cultures and the wholesome benefits of dairy, Cool Cow Yoghurt is a delicious choice that supports good gut health as part of a balanced diet. Head of Marketing, Arla Foods Nigeria, Ifunanya Obiakor, said: “We’re thrilled to introduce Cool Cow Yoghurt to Nigeria.”

