Arkas Line To Operate In Nigeria With Own Fleet

Share

Arkas Line is set to enhance its operations in Nigerian ports and other West Africa trade lane by providing services with its own fleet.

According to the company, the decision was taken in order to expand its network in the region and increasing operational efficiency.

Arkas Line is a Turkish shipping company and part of the Arkas Holding group, specialising in container transportation and maritime logistics.

The company operates a broad network across the Mediterranean, Black Sea, and, more recently, regions such as Africa and India.

The company, which began its African operations in 2012 in a statement that it has also recently expanded into India with the “India Med Service.”

It explained: “Arkas Line will now operate the West Africa Service (WAS) exclusively with its own vessels. Four vessels—Mario A, Cristina A, Jean Pierre A, and Diane A, each with a capacity of 1,600 TEU—will serve the West Africa trade lane.

“The West Africa Service will operate with regular weekly sailings, offering shorter transit times and more flexible solutions for customers. The updated route includes Tangier, Casablanca, Dakar, Lagos (Tincan / Apapa), Tema, Abidjan, Nouakchott and Tangier.”

Share