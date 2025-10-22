Arkas Line Commences Direct Weekly Service To Nigeria, Other Ports

Arkas Line has commenced a new direct weekly service, the Med Africa Service (MAS), connecting ports in the Eastern Mediterranean and Italy with Apapa and Tincan Island ports and other West African ports.

Operating 10 vessels with capacities between 1,600 and 2,500 TEU, the first departure is scheduled for 20 October 2025. The company explained in a statement that the service will cover a broad port rotation, including: Alexandria – Beirut – Lattakia – Mersin – Aliaga – La Spezia – Genoa – Casablanca – Dakar – Lagos (Apapa, Tincan) – Tema – Abidjan – Nouakchott – Casablanca – Tangier – Valencia – Barcelona – Fos – La Spezia – Genoa – Salerno – Alexandria, adding that the route con- solidates the company’s existing Blue Med Service (BMS) and West Africa Service (WAS), streamlining its regional operations.

Previously, ir noted that shipments to Africa required transshipment in Morocco. The MAS route removes this step, reducing transit times and increasing supply chain reliability.

According to the company, the launch of MAS represents a shift from Arkas Line’s former transshipment model to a direct service approach for West Africa, stressing the change would improve operational efficiency and predictability across the network.

The new route maintains continuity on the Levant– Western Mediterranean and Levant–Casablanca corridors while strengthening connections with African markets. It also supports Arkas Line’s broader objective of enhancing regional trade and integrating its Africa-focused operations into its global service network.

In May, Arkas Line added a second company-owned vessel to the USA Express Service (USX), doubling its capacity on the route.