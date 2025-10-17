Ariyiike To Girls: ‘Your Achievement Should Not Define You’

Nollywood actress, Ms. Ariyiike Owolagba, better known as Ariyiike Dimples has tasked young girls on the need to look past their achievements, saying such should not define them as a person. She spoke at the first edition of the GTWA (Girl Talk with Ariyiike) conference held in Lagos. The event was attended by top person- alities such as the First Lady of Ogun State, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun; representative of Supersports, Mrs. Chisom Mbonu-Ezeoke; the Chief Executive Officer of Five28 Global and Founder, Recalibrate Academy, Mrs. Funto Ibuoye. Others who attended the event include Pastor Kome Nwoko who is the Found- er of Diamond Pearls Network and Ezer Community and Miss Oluwadidise “Chef Didi” Amusa of African Kitchen Global and Kitchen Therapy.

Tagged ‘Who am I? Unlocking purpose and identity’, the conference was curated to help participants discover their identity, embrace their purpose and shine like never before. According to Owolagba, “The idea of the conference came to me like a flash light because as at that time, I had just N200 in my account but the spirit of the Lord told me it’s achievable and here we are today celebrating the first edition and with many more to come in the future. She however urged participants of the need to never allow their family, friends and achievement defines who they are, adding “Your achievements don’t define you, your family doesn’t define you, and your friends don’t define you. Your education doesn’t define you.

“Who you are is anchored in the truth of God, it is your essence, your value that God has created you with, and you just need to search deep.” However one of the major highlight of the conference was the presentation of a full-funded scholarship to three participants which also covers skills acquisition, vocational training and mentorship.