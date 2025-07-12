Arite Completes World Record-Breaking 120-Hour Singing Marathon

It was celebration and excitement last week as Nigerian singer and stage sensation, Arite, successfully completed a record-breaking 120-hour continuous singing marathon at Freedom Park, Lagos Island.

The feat, which surpasses the current Guinness World Record of 105 hours held by India’s Sunil Waghmare, was a bold display of endurance, talent, and determination. The historic attempt, held from July 1 to July 5, 2025, was backed by cultural icons, industry giants, and a dynamic coalition of partners.

Arite, known for her captivating performances on MTN Project Fame, Nigerian Idol, The Voice Nigeria, and Maltina Dance All, thrilled audiences with her vocal prowess and stage presence, turning the record attempt into a celebration of resilience and hope.

At a press conference in Lagos to mark the completion of the feat, an emotional Arite said dreams are valid and should be pursued relentlessly. “I chased mine to give hope to everyone crazy enough to dream. Those who said I was crazy to attempt this were not far from the truth only crazy people would stay awake for six days,” she said.

She credited love and community support as the major factors that sustained her throughout the challenge. “Everyone at Freedom Park felt like family. Love got me through it all support from St. Nicholas Hospital, the Freedom Park staff, and my sponsors made the journey worthwhile. The doctor was constantly by my side, giving me glucose when I crashed.”

Arite explained that although she sang for 123 hours, she adhered to Guinness World Records’ rules, taking a two-hour break every 24 hours before resuming. Reflecting on her family’s reaction, she revealed that her mother was initially terrified. “My mom, in Port Harcourt, was worried. She said, ‘After what happened last time? We’re coming to Lagos.’ But my uncles and aunts followed the process and were very supportive.”

She also used the moment to promote her new single, “Ugu” (Victory), describing it as a sound of hope. She added that she looks forward to a national radio tour and international performances.

Speaking at the event, the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, described Arite’s accomplishment as a powerful testament to her dedication, passion, and talent. She noted that Lagos remains a hub for innovation in the creative industry. Represented by Mr. Dosunmu Jamiu, Public Affairs Officer of the Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, the Commissioner commended the organisers and expressed hope for Guinness World Records’ official confirmation soon.

In her remarks, Mrs. Adebukola Agbaminoja, Executive Secretary/CEO of the Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, emphasized the board’s commitment to supporting talent in both music and film. She said the board offers training, funding, and collaborative opportunities, encouraging organisers to leverage these to scale their creative projects. She added that Arite’s talent could be further showcased through film and video productions.

Renowned architect and CEO of Freedom Park, Mr. Theo Lawson, praised Arite’s resilience and performance. He said Freedom Park was built to support the arts and has become a haven for artists. He described Arite as a talent who has justified the centre’s commitment to nurturing creatives. He also noted that Freedom Park, now marking its 15th anniversary, will continue to support artists.

Other dignitaries present at the event included doctors from St. Nicholas Hospital, the medical partners; the Chief Operating Officer of Freedom Park, Ms. Iyabode Aboaba; veteran actor Bimbo Manuel; theatre and film producer Leke Akinrowo, founder and CEO of Riveting Integrated Entertainment Limited (RIEL); members of Motherland Reality TV; and other notable guests.

A health briefing was given by doctors from St. Nicholas Hospital, outlining the medical protocols that safeguarded Arite’s wellbeing during the marathon.

The feat was also a tribute to the late DJ Bola Brown, a cultural custodian at Freedom Park, who passed away on April 29, 2025. His efforts were instrumental in launching the project. Ms. Aboaba was also praised for her strategic leadership, which was key to the planning and execution of the historic moment.

As the music world awaits official confirmation from Guinness World Records, Arite’s performance has already made history and inspired countless others across Nigeria’s vibrant cultural landscape.