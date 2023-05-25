Ariston To Sustain Quality Energy Efficient Products For Households

Ariston, one of the worldwide leaders in the thermal comfort industry, has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting energy efficiency in various households and homes by providing quality and energy-efficient products and cost saving. The Managing Director, Central Africa, Ariston Group, Solomon Umoh, disclosed this during the Country Manager forum held in Lagos with the media recently. Speaking on the theme: “We are champion, Ariston goes renewable with water heaters, saves double-digit energy cost,” Umoh stressed that the company was committed to the cause of energy efficiency as enunciated in its sustainable growth strategy, noting that the development of renewable and high-efficient products and solutions had been designed to conform to reduce energy consumption, without sacrificing comfort. He noted that the health crisis due to COVID-19 brought to the fore the significance of “comfort” regarding safety and security.

According to him, the company is irrevocably committed to delivering comfort to everyone, when and where needed, with its portfolio’s wide range of water heating and heating products. He advised Nigerians to bathe more with warm water, significantly boosting their health. “Hot showers and baths can inflame the skin, causing redness, itching, and even peeling similar to a sunburn. They also can disrupt the skin’s natural moisture balance, robbing you of natural oils, fats, and proteins that keep skin healthy,” he said. Also speaking at the occasion, the Head of Marketing, Central Africa, Ariston Group, Habeeb Somoye, disclosed that the Group had since 2010 embarked on a significant growth journey that had seen it expand its footprint in Nigeria and other emerging markets.

He further noted that the company’s investment in research and development had continued to yield fruitful results, as can be seen from the multiple advanced products in its portfolio. He noted that Ariston had been at the forefront of innovation by designing and offering solutions that are unique, reliable, and of good quality. He explained further that energy efficiency and the development of renewable energy- based technologies remained the critical drivers of growth for the company in Nigeria and globally. “At Ariston, our quality culture starts from the ability to design and manufacture products that meet the highest quality standards and the needs of our customers all over the world and then involves all business processes, from supplier management to support services, to improve the experience of those relying on our solutions continuously. “Our value proposition is focused on satisfying consumers, seeking to exceed their expectations,” he said.

With over 93 years of history, Ariston, company has established itself as a one-of-a-kind global player with a unique proposition of renewable and high-efficiency hot water and heating solutions and services, growing organically and inorganically.