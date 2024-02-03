ARISEKOLA ALAO’S SON: How My Dad Became Very Rich Doing Business With Europeans

…Recalls His Friendship With Gen Abacha, Role During June 12

The late business mogul, Alhaji Abdulazeez Arisekola Alao, was a household name in the nation’s political, social and business circles. Owing to his numerous engagements and undertakings, his name evokes controversy depending on the prism upon which his life and times are viewed. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, one of his sons, Mr. Umar Farouk Arisekola Alao, took us through his life and times. Excerpts:

What are you to the late businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Abdulazeez Arisekola Alao?

I am one of his sons

Your father was a household name in the country, especially in the business circles and in politics; as a son, what kind of a father was he to you and his other children?

He was a good father to all his children. He loved us so much and he was so passionate about our wellbeing by taking extra measures to ensure that we all got the best in terms of what life could offer. My father was someone who spared no expense on things that will give us comfort as well as things that would make us progress in life. He was very passionate about all of us getting the needed and right education that he believed would stand us in good stead in life. That was the kind of father he was.

What kind of husband was he to his wives?

My father was a loving husband to his wives. He loved them all and provided for them. As a Muslim, he ensured that he gave equal attention and care to every one of them. Like he did for us, his children, my father was a good husband to all his wives.

People of his generation are known to be disciplinarians; would you describe your father as such?

He was not really so much of a disciplinarian to his children; at least he wasn’t known to cane any of us whenever we did what he considered to be against his principles. He might scold you but would never beat you. It was our mothers who did that instead, he was the loving father. One very interesting thing about him was that he was always very much ready to get you out of any trouble or discipline from our mothers whenever he felt that the punishment was getting too much.

We all know that your father was a busy man who had so many things to attend to, at what time did he wake up in the morning and what were the first things he did in the morning?

My father slept very late in the night but by 5 am, he would be the one to wake us all up for the early morning prayers. He did that not minding the fact that he went to bed 3hrs earlier. I used to think he never slept. After that, he would now prepare himself for the tasks of the day that he had set for himself and when he was ready, he would call for his breakfast and then ensure that he saw all of us before going to work or any assignment that he had for that day. One very interesting thing about my father was that he never took his prayers for granted. He did not pray for himself and his immediate family members alone. His prayers usually dragged for so long because he took it upon himself to pray for his extended family members, Ibadanland and Nigeria as a whole.

At what time did he take his breakfast and what was his favourite meal?

Like I said, he woke up around 5am and most of the time, he never went back to bed after then. He took his breakfast that was given to him by our mother around 9am and for him, it’s yam and egg. In the afternoons, he took amala with either vegetable soup or ewedu. He took other meals but most of the time as a proper Ibadan man, he preferred to take amala with Ewe- du. He would then step outside his inner recess just before 9am except he had chores in his room; he attended to people that came to see him for one thing or the other from 9am till 10pm every day, whenever he didn’t have any business or community engagements that took him out of his home.

What kind of people came to your house to see him, I mean the caliber of people?

My father was a man of the people who loved being with the people always. For him, there was no form of restriction to visitors in his home; he attended to the low, I mean commoners who needed his assistance for one thing or the other. He also hosted highly placed Nigerians too ranging from Presidents, heads of state, kings, governors. He played host to stu- dents of higher institutions of learning too and he was patron to many student and youth based organisations as well. For my father, everyone was welcome in his abode.

Did he tell you what prompted him to venture into business and some of the challenges he faced as a budding businessman?

Yea he did share some of his experiences but not all. He told me one or two things but what I can remember was that my father had this natural instinct to solving problems for people. He always looked for any opportunity to do that. He started business very early. He said sometime in the late ’60s, some foreigners came to the country to sell their product. The product then was pesticide to assist farmers with their crops. It was a period when farmers were having issues with insects eating their crops and that time coincided with the introduction of a pesticide called Gamalin 20.

Soon, sensing the business opportunity in it, he became a marketer of the said Gamalin 20 pesticide which was used on Cocoa for good crop yield. He would collect the product and go into the farmlands to give to the farmers and come back to collect the money, remit it and collect his own gain. This is how he started business. This brought him enormous goodwill with these foreigners who subsequently introduced him to others who eventually made him their agent for many of their products and soon my father became very rich.

What was his relationship with other prominent Ibadan sons and daughters?

Like I said, my father was a lover of the people who liked being in the midst of his people. He in fact derived joy be- ing with them at all times. He was also a lover of peace because he sought peace with every human being he came across. It is however to his credit that he enjoyed good relationships with most of the sons and daughters of Ibadanland. He also worked closely with successive Olubadans of his time till he passed away. As a community leader, my father was very friendly with all chief imams in the city. He donated so much to mosques and other ventures that promoted the Islamic faith. It is also to his credit that many Christian leaders, especially prominent Reverend Fathers, were also his friends. He believed in people and maintaining ties.

It is a common public knowledge that your father was very close to the late strongman of Ibadan politics, Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu, what did he tell you about his friendship with him (Adedibu)?

Like you said, the two of them were friends and were very close. They did many things together politically and for the community. They were equally religious leaders whose paths crossed many times. That’s all I know about their relationship. Unfortunately, he was not very disposed to telling me the extent of their relationship. He kept that very close to his chest. He never told me anything beyond what I know and what many people know.

What about his relationship with the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha?

was a friend to the late Head of State. Their friendship began in the ’70s when the late head of state was serving here in Ibadan as a lowly ranked military officer. It was friendship the two of them kept till they died. What is even more interesting is that they benefitted mutually from one another and the two of them liked themselves so much.

What did he tell you about his role in the June 12, 1993 election debacle?

I know that he was very visible but he didn’t tell me his role and why he did some of the things that he is credited to have done during that period in time.

When was the last time you saw your father and when you saw him, did he show you any sign of his impending demise?

No, he did not! He never gave any clue or sign that he was going to pass away. A day before, he travelled to London, it was a Wednesday I think; I was preparing to go to the Gambia for one Oyo State Government sponsored programme on agriculture; he asked how come I did not come to Umrah with the rest of the family and I replied as a Commissioner for Youth and Sports of Oyo state, I travelled without being given enough notice by the Governor who didn’t give me his approval to go on leave or holiday and he smiled and called me Omo Ijoba. I never knew that was going to be our last encounter.

Are you satisfied with efforts by the government to immortalise him and if not, in what way do you think he should be immortalised by the government?

The Oyo State Government has done something along that line, I am aware that the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi, named a street after him in Oyo state. I believe more can be done to immortalise his name. it won’t be too much if a university is named after him or a government scholarship programme is instituted in his honour. There are so many ideas that can be considered.