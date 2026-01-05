Arise TV Speaks On Experience With Thugs In Rivers Attack

An Arise TV reporter Andy Omano has narrated how he narrowly escaped the attack by thugs who attacked his crew during a live interview in the Orazi area of the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State on Friday.

The hoodlums said to be reportedly armed, invaded the hotel during the television station’s live interview with former Commissioner for Employment Generation and Empowerment Leloonu Nwibubasa.

During the attack, the Arise TV crew, Leloonu and customers at the hotel were attacked. Omano said he had to secretly place calls across to his colleagues outside the area to know what was happening, adding that the police eventually got wind of the attack and stormed the area.

He said: “At that point, I called the police control room and also put a call across to some of my colleagues. The police responded and said they were on their way to the hotel. “The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the area arrived with his men.”