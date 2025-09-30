ARISE TV Mourns Staff, Somtochukwu Maduagwu

ARISE News Channel on Tuesday mourned the tragic loss of a young journalist, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, who died in the early hours of Monday, September 29, following a violent armed robbery at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja.

In a statement released through X on Tuesday by the ARISE Management, the 29-year-old journalist was described as an intrepid reporter, bold, “delectable”, vibrant voice that engaged and connected with our viewers.

The media organisation, however, noted that her immense contributions to the nation would not be forgotten.

Maduagwu, nicknamed “Sommie”, kick-started her career with Arise in September 2004. This came after her guest appearance for winning the Miss Tourism Nigeria pageant.

Later, she represented Nigeria at the Miss Tourism World Pageant in Quanzhou, China, in 2023.

The statement read, “In September 2024, she joined the ARISE NEWS team, where she has made her voice count as a News Anchor, News Producer, and a Reporter.

“Through a blend of her legal dexterity and reportorial vigour, Sommie advocated for out-of-school children and campaigned energetically against sexual and gender-based violence,”

Her coverage also included the submission of a memorandum for the Reserved Seats for Women Bill at the National Assembly on the 21st of September.

The station further said, “There, Sommie, alongside millions of other Nigerian women, advocated for a stronger representation for Nigerian women at the National Assembly.” “Sommie’s voice is now silent, but her spirit, passion, and legacy will endure as part of our collective memory.” Speaking on the incident, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, noted that investigations had begun concerning the incident.