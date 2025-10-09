Arise TV Anchor’s Death: FCT Police Arrest 12 Suspects

No fewer than 12 armed robbery syndicates have been arrested by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in connection with the gruesome murder of Sotochukwu Maduagwu, a producer and news anchor with Arise Television.

Maduagwu, also known as Sommie, and a security guard, Barnabas Danlami, were murdered during a robbery attack at Unique Apartments, a 16-flat building in the Katampe area of Abuja, on September 29.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command noted that operatives of the Scorpion Squad, led by ACP Victor Godfrey, acting on actionable digital and reconstructive intelligence provided by Giga Forensics, a subsidiary of EIB STRATOC, were able to track and apprehend 12 suspects across different locations.

The police operatives noted that four of the suspects, Shamsudeen Hassan, Abubakar Alkamu, and Sani Sirajo, were first arrested after the deceased’s mobile phones were tracked to them.

During Interrogation, Hassan confessed to shooting the security guard Danlami when he tried to stop them from accessing the apartment.

Sirajo, on his account, admitted his attempt to stop Ms Maduagwu from falling off the three-story building; he said he was “overwhelmed by her weight.”

Police investigation revealed that the suspects had received ₦200,000 each as proceeds from sales of items stolen from the deceased.

Items recovered from them include a fabricated AK-47 rifle, 36 rounds of 9mm live ammunition, one locally made pistol, one pump-action gun, two live cartridges, four mobile phones belonging to the victims, two sharp knives, one cutlass, and nine torchlights used during the operation.

The police further revealed that, on October 8, working on credible digital intelligence, the remaining members of the gang were nabbed, including Musa Umar (Small) and Hassan Idaho, while they were about to undertake another robbery operation in Maitama, Abuja.

“All suspects have confessed to the crimes. Investigation is ongoing, and further developments will be communicated,” the statement said.

The police noted that the photos of the arrested suspects have been withheld to avoid jeopardising the manhunt for other fleeing gang members.

The suspects were listed as:

1. Shamsudeen Hassan ‘m from Malumfashi LGA, Katsina State

2.Hassan Isah ‘m’, 22 years from Zaria kaduna State

3.Abubakar Alkamu a.k.a. abba ‘m’, 27 years from Musawa LGA katsina state

4.Sani Sirajo a.k.a. dan borume ‘m’ 20 years from Malumfashi LGA katsina state

5.Mashkur Jamilu a.k.a. abba ‘m’ 28 years from Igabi LGA kaduna state

6.Suleiman Badamasi a.k.a. dan-sule ‘m’ 21 years from Malumfashi LGA katsina state

7.Abdul Salam saleh a.k.a. na-durudu ‘m’ from katsina lga katsina State

8.Zaharadeen Muhammad a.k.a. gwaska ‘m’ 23 years from chikun lga kaduna state

9.Musa adamu a.k.a. musa hassan ‘m’ 30 years from malumfashi lga katsina state

10.Sumayya Mohammed a.k.a. baby ‘m’ 27 years from Sammaka LGA, Kaduna state

11.Isah Abdulrahman a.k.a. abbati ‘m’, 25 years from Zaria LGA, Kaduna state

12.Musa Umar a.k.a. small ‘m’ 31 years from Maiduguri LGA Borno state.