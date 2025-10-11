Arise TV Anchor, Somtochukwu To Be Laid To Rest October 18

ARISE News on Saturday announced that its late anchor, correspondent, and producer, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, who died in a tragic armed robbery incident on September 29, 2025, will be laid to rest on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

According to the Television Station, an evening of tributes will be held on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at the THISDAY Dome, Central Business District, Abuja.”

This will be followed by a service of songs on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at the Corpus Christi Cathedral, Kaduna Street, Port Harcourt.

The statement noted that her internment in Anambra State on Saturday, October 18, will be preceded by a funeral mass at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Agulu.

New Telegraph recalls that Maduagwu was a Nigerian lawyer, model, news anchor, reporter, and producer. She was killed during an armed robbery at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja. A security guard, Barnabas Danlami, also lost his life in the attack.