Arise Threat: Atiku accuses FG of planning to gag media ahead of release of FBI files

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday accused the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) of double standards for threatening to sanction Arise TV for airing an interview it considered adverse to President Bola Tinubu. Atiku, who said the NBC’s threat to sanction Arise TV is a tip of the iceberg, claimed that the body “has now been co-opted into a grand plot to gag the media over Tinubu’s certificate scandal”. In a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication Phrank Shaibu, he asked why the NBC refused to take a similar action against Television Continental (TVC) which he alleged has persistently attacked him. The ex-Vice President claimed that the Federal Government is planning to gag the media ahead of the release of the records containing his investigations by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Atiku said the government had become frustrated with the Chicago State University (CSU) scandal and was planning a massive offensive in the coming days.

Atiku said: “Back in February, the NBC tried to show a bit of fairness and fined TVC for unprofessional broadcasts including the airing of the joint media directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council press briefing where Festus Keyamo said Obasanjo and Atiku ran a criminal enterprise, and an empire of fraud in Abuja. “However, since Tinubu became President on May 29, the NBC has become more partisan than ever. The NBC boss, Balarabe Ilelah, is obviously seeking to retain his appointment and is now dancing to the tune of the APC and their master at the Presidential Villa.

“The NBC has now been co-opted into a grand plot to gag the media over Tinubu’s certificate scandal. Having lost the battle in the court of public opinion, they are now trying to use the powers of the state to browbeat the media into silence. This is indeed shameful for a man who claimed to be a hero of the June 12 struggle.” He added: “The dissemination of this information must not be left to social media alone.

The media must rise up to its role as the watchdog of society as enshrined in Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution.” Atiku asked why a ministerial nominee from Delta State, Stella Okotete, was denied ministerial confirmation over alleged certificate forgery even though the lady in question had tried so much to defend herself. He asked why the standard for the President of Nigeria was lower than that of a ministerial nominee and Mmesoma Ejikeme, who forged her JAMB results from a third party vendor. He said: “However, amid allegations of certificate forgery, the Senate refused to confirm her (Okotete) while the authorities continued to investigate her. “However, in the case of Tinubu, who holds the highest office in the land, they want Nigerians to overlook it. They are asking Nigerians to focus on governance instead. “Isn’t it ironic that the bar has been lowered for the office of the president? Is it not mind-boggling that people who would not employ even third glass graduates in their private companies are the same ones now defending certificate forgery? “The hypocrisy is indeed disturbing.”