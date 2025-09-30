New Telegraph

September 30, 2025
ARISE News Announces Death Of Staff, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu

The management and staff of ARISE News Channel has announced the passing of one of its staff, a News Anchor, Reporter and Producer, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu. Sommie, as she was fondly called passed away tragically in the early hours of yesterday, following an armed robbery incident in her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja.

According to a statement by Hadiza Usman-Ajayi, on behalf of management, 29-year-old Sommie, was not only a cherished member of the ARISE News family, but also a vibrant voice that engaged and connected with viewers. “Beyond the airwaves, Sommie was a lawyer who was a professional and supportive colleague and a friend to many.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Sommie’s parents, siblings, extended family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time. Som- mie’s voice is now silent but her spirit, passion and legacy will endure as part of our collective memory. “We remain in shock and call for a speedy investigation, arrest and prosecution of the culprits,” the statement added.

