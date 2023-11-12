Arise IIP Sparks Global Attention: ‘Made In Africa’ Movement Redefining Craftsmanship, Sustainability

In a seismic shift poised to redefine Africa’s economic trajectory, Arise IIP (African Renaissance for Industry and Sustainable Enterprises – Initiative for Inclusive Prosperity) is spearheading a groundbreaking movement, thrusting the ‘Made in Africa’ initiative into the global spotlight.

With a vision to create over 300,000 direct jobs for Africans by 2030, Arise IIP’s collaboration with Benin and the GDIZ (Global Development & Innovation Zone) is charting a transformative course toward a destiny-defining path.

In 2020, the Nkok Special Economic Zone (SEZ) witnessed a staggering increase in wood processing, reaching 775,000 m3—a growth of over 75,000 m3 compared to the previous year.

This remarkable achievement, fueled by on-site establishments engaged in the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd stages of wood processing, not only adds substantial value to local wood species but also positions Benin and GDIZ as global leaders in unparalleled craftsmanship. Arise IIP’s movement is revolutionizing the global market, placing Africa at the forefront of innovation and craftsmanship.

The ‘Made in Africa’ concept is poised to disrupt the global manufacturing landscape under the guiding force of Arise IIP. This movement is not just about producing high-quality goods; it’s about reshaping perceptions of craftsmanship and innovation, particularly in Benin, a country rich in cultural heritage and history, with roots deeply embedded in cotton cultivation.

The Africa CEO forum #AfricanChampion award for 2023 which was won by Arise IIP, has this to say about the company

The award was dedicated to the Arise IIP for implementing a consistent and coherent regional expansion strategy, which is contributing to African economic integration – Says The Africa CEO forum and also winning the Reuters Sustainability Pioneer Award! This month ( November)

Celebrating Africa’s skilled artisans, Arise IIP acknowledges their unparalleled craft, often rooted in traditional methods. The movement emphasizes the use of the finest materials, ensuring that every product under the ‘Made in Africa’ banner is a testament to the dedication and skill of its makers.

Arise IIP places a strong emphasis on sustainability, from eco-friendly material sourcing to waste reduction. This initiative champions environmentally responsible practices that benefit both local communities and the planet, shattering stereotypes associated with subpar quality in African products.

The beauty of the ‘Made in Africa’ movement extends beyond Benin, with Arise IIP spreading its wings in Gabon, Togo, Chad, Ivory Coast, Rwanda, and Nigeria, taking the initiative to unprecedented heights.

Leveraging collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and innovative sustainable practices, Africa is emerging as a global powerhouse across various industries. The world is watching as Arise IIP’s ‘Made in Africa’ movement not only redefines craftsmanship and sustainability but also elevates Africa’s standing in the global economic arena.