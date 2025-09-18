ARISE IIP, Ogun Govt Secure $700m Saudi Investment 

In a landmark boost for African industrial growth, ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP), developer of the IPR Free Zone, has secured a $700 million investment from Saudi Arabia’s Vision Invest in partnership with the Ogun State Government.

The deal, finalised on September 11, 2025, ranks among the largest private infrastructure transactions in Africa.

The transaction introduces Vision Invest as a major new shareholder in ARISE IIP, joining Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Equitane, and the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA), the development impact platform of Afreximbank. The capital will fuel ARISE IIP’s expansion across the continent and the development of green, inclusive, and sustainable industrial ecosystems.

“ARISE has always believed in Africa’s promise and the talent driving its growth. This partnership with Vision Invest, supported by our institutional shareholders, will help us build resilient, self-sustaining industrial ecosystems that deliver long-term value,” said Gagan Gupta, Founder and CEO of ARISE IIP.

Samaila Zubairu, President and CEO of AFC and Chairman of ARISE IIP, praised the deal, stressing the alignment of global capital with Africa’s industrial ambitions. Afreximbank President, Prof. Benedict Oramah, congratulated the company, describing the agreement as a major step in promoting export-led manufacturing and regional industrialisation.

Marlene Ngoyi, CEO of FEDA, reaffirmed her institution’s commitment to ARISE IIP, while Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of Vision Invest, called it the company’s “first direct investment in Africa” and a reflection of its impact-driven investment philosophy.

Adding to this, Omar Al-Midani, President and CEO of Vision Invest, said: “ARISE IIP represents the ideal platform for Vision Invest’s entry into Africa, combining world-class execution, institutional strength, and a model that prioritises in-country value creation.”

Standard Chartered Bank and Norton Rose Fulbright served as exclusive advisors to ARISE IIP, while EFG Hermes and Linklaters advised Vision Invest.

The landmark investment underscores growing confidence in Ogun State and ARISE IIP’s capacity to drive Africa’s industrialisation, strengthen local value chains, and deliver shared prosperity across the continent.