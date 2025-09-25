ARISE IIP Completes Africa’s, Infrastructure Investments

…Saudi’s Vision Invest as new shareholder

ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP), the developer of the IPR Free Zone in partnership with Ogun State, Nigeria, has successfully completed a landmark $700 million capital raise.

The transaction, one of the largest private infrastructure capital raised in Africa to date, welcomes Vision Invest, a leading Saudi Arabian infrastructure investor and developer, into its shareholder base. The capital, comprising both primary and secondary components, will directly support ARISE IIP’s continued expansion across the continent and the development of green, inclusive, and sustainable tech-enabled industrial ecosystems.

The institutional shareholder base of ARISE IIP now comprises the founding shareholders Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and Equitane, along with the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA), the development impact platform of Afreximbank, and, with this transaction, Vision Invest as the newest shareholder.

Speaking, Founder and CEO of ARISE IIP, Gagan Gupta, highlighted the strategic significance, stating: “ARISE has always believed in Africa’s promise and the talent driving its growth. The partnership with Vision Invest and the continued support of our institutional shareholders will help us build resilient, self-sustaining industrial ecosystems that deliver long-term value.”

President & CEO of Africa Finance Corporation and Chairman of ARISE IIP, Samaila Zubairu, emphasised the alignment between capital and continental development goals. He said: “ARISE IIP has demonstrated what is possible when global capital aligns with Africa’s ambitions.

We are proud to deepen our partnership and support ARISE IIP as it scales industrial transformation across the continent.” President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, congratulated Arise IIP management on this landmark deal, saying with this capital increase, Arise IIP will become an even stronger partner of Afreximbank in the drive to promote export manufacturing and industrialisation in Africa.

CEO of FEDA, Marlene Ngoyi, added: “We are pleased to reaffirm our commitment to ARISE IIP by participating in this historic capital raise. ARISE IIP exemplifies the kind of platform that drives sustainable growth and regional integration across Africa.”

Chairman of Vision Invest, Mohammad Abunayyan, reflected on the alignment of values: “This marks our first direct investment in Africa and a natural extension of our values and impact investment philosophy, which centres on the socio-economic development of the communities in which we invest. We are proud to partner with AFC, FEDA, and Equitane to support economic diversification and local development.”

President and CEO of Vision Invest, Omar Al-Midani, concluded: “ARISE IIP represents the ideal platform for Vision Invest’s entry into Africa, combining world-class execution, an institutional share-holder base, and an operating model that focuses on in-country beneficiation.

We look forward to building long-term value together.” Standard Chartered Bank and Norton Rose Fulbright acted as exclusive advisors to ARISE IIP, while EFG Hermes and Linklaters advised Vision Invest.