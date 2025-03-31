Arise Honours Shade Okoya Amongst 65 Outstanding Nigerian Female Leaders

Share

On Monday, the expansive Hall of Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos will welcome crème de la crème of the Nigerian society to a glittering night during an award ceremony tagged “The Arise Gala, Women Making Impact 2025 put together by one of Africa’s authoritative news channels, Arise News Channel as it honours 65 women in the grand finale of the International Women’s Month commemorating the 65th anniversary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Among several women to be honoured at this night of glitz and glamour is an outstanding entrepreneur and industrial magnate who is often described as a symbol of a valuable asset, Chief Dr. (Mrs.) Folashade Okoya, MON, Managing Director, Eleganza Industrial City Limited.

According to the letter written to the industrial diva by the Arise News Channel’s Management, it says: “It is our privilege and pride to convey to you the decision of the Board of Editors of the Arise News Channel to celebrate and honour you, for your contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria, Africa, and the world at the grand gala of the International Women’s Month.

“The Board recognises your exceptional achievements as one of Nigeria’s female leaders and change makers. This award holds a profound significance as we commemorate 65 years of Nigerian independence by honoring 65 outstanding women whose impact, leadership, resilience, and influence continue to drive progress and transformation.

“As part of our commitment to highlighting the contributions of women shaping our collective futures, we bring together during International Women’s Month, pioneers and powerhouses who have significantly shaped various industries, professions, and communities.”

This coming from the Arise News Channel is not surprising as those who have followed the honouree’s business acumen under the tutelage of her industrial giant husband, Chief Rasaki Akanni Okoya, will attest to the fact that her stunning beauty aside, Mrs. Shade Okoya has always stood out as an outstanding entrepreneur whose contributions to Nigeria’s industrial landscape cannot be overemphasised.

Under her watch, the company has grown in production capacity with over 3,000 workers, thereby providing employment to the citizens of Lagos State and its environs; the company has the vision of being the foremost indigenous producer of various household items in Nigeria and West Africa.

With eyes for excellence, Mrs Okoya is a good team player with a high understanding of the team’s objectives and has a great skill in tapping into the strengths and abilities of team members towards achieving common goals. She is a highly well-educated and experienced senior level manufacturing executive with specialisation in project management, quality assurance, marketing, sales distribution, material/logistics and human resources administration.

Mama Lamide, as she is fondly called in her close circle and her household, wears many caps. She has an interest in many areas of business; she is presently the Managing Director, Eleganza Industrial City Limited, the Managing Director of Eleganza Fashion Products Limited, and Eleganza Cruise & Travels Limited, as well as a member Board of Eleganza Group and RAO Investment Property Company Limited.

The Eleganza Industrial City Ltd boss is an intelligent and hardworking wife and mother for whom her busy schedules have not led to the role of being a parent and her responsibility to domestic obligations. She has built a commendable bridge of good relationships not just with her family but also across society.

Climbing the ladder of leadership within 17 years is a testament to her proven expertise in general management, including, but not limited to, operations planning and control, budgeting, human resources /administrative responsibility, as well as sales distribution, production, quality, logistics, and warehousing facilities management.

A woman of immense dimension and best known for her ebullient personality, she studied at Lagos State Polytechnic Isolo, where she obtained an OND in Banking and Finance and later had very sound academic qualification with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Sociology from the famous Nigerian university of Lagos (UNILAG).

She is a fashionable woman, highly sociable and generous, also a renowned philanthropist and she is very supportive of her members of staff.

Before this latest honour, Mrs. Okoya had received several chieftaincy titles, awards and honours for her contributions and for impacting humanity positively. On October 11, 2022, she was a recipient of the national honour of the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) conferred on her by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Across the border, she was also honoured with Doctor of Science, DSC (Honorary Causa) in Business Management and Corporate leadership by the Senate of European American University on 23rd August 2014, Most Valuable Business Executive of the year 2014 conferred on her on 11th December 2014 by the board of trustees and Advisory Council of International Centre for Corporative Leadership for African and Blacks in Diaspora, Accolades International Magazine Limited, Patron of FADAN Association of Nigeria ‘13th June 2015, Glamour Woman of the Year Award 2016, Lifetime Achievement Merit Award 2015 by Intern Center for Comparative, Leadership for African Blacks in Diaspora Newline Communication on 27th August amongst others. Among the chieftaincy titles bestowed on her are: Bewaji of Lagos, Otun Aare Iyalaje of Ajiranland, Yeye Oge of Epe Land, Ajisewa of Oke Ona Egba, etc.

She is happily married to the humble, amiable, enterprising, honest, intelligent and prudent businessman, Alhaji Chief (Dr) Rasaq Akanni Okoya (CON), who is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Eleganza Group of Companies.

Praising the Arise News Channel for this honour, she said: “Being honoured and winning several awards in the past would not have been possible without the inspiration I have received from my husband, Chief Alhaji (Dr.) Rasaq A. Okoya (CON) for whom I have the deepest respect, and from whom I have derived the strength to challenge myself and perform better at each stage.

“My husband saw the passion and the potential in me when I could not see them myself. He encouraged me to push myself. Everyone needs such a mentor in life, and I am lucky to have found mine in my beloved husband.

