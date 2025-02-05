ARISE Happy Hour: Civil Servants, Athletes, Ors To Receive Millions Of Naira As Reward From Eno

Share

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, will on Thursday host an electrifying ARISE Happy Hour & Evening of Rewards to honour exceptional civil servants, best-performing Local Government Areas from Christmas Unplugged 2024, athletes among others

The event tagged a night of music, recognition, and celebration will feature a special live performance by Africa’s highlife king, Flavour!

In a statement endorsed and made available to journalists on Wednesday in Uyo, the Chairman of the Organizing Committee and Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, described the event as “an exciting evening designed by Governor Umo Eno, to provide top-tier entertainment while showcasing the administration’s unwavering commitment to empowering and rewarding the people of Akwa Ibom for their hard work.”

According to him, “The Governor will honour and reward individuals and groups who have excelled in their respective fields, with a special focus on female youths, recognized as the state’s greatest cheerleaders in its support structure.

He further highlighted, “₦300 million will be disbursed to 400 trained female youths and Ladies in White under the Ibom LED Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program, with each beneficiary receiving ₦750,000.

He added “The best-performing Local Government Areas from Christmas Unplugged 2024 will be recognized and rewarded.

“50 winners of the Arise Home Farmers Scheme will each receive a ₦500,000 grant.

The SSG averred, “Outstanding athletes from the 2024 Governor’s Cup will also be honoured with special rewards.

“Best civil servants in all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) nominated at the December Ministerial Briefings will receive a ₦1,000,000 (One Million Naira) reward from Governor Umo Eno in recognition of their dedication and excellence”.

The Secretary to the government who invited the general public to the event slated to hold at the Amphitheater, Udo Udoma Avenue by 6 pm said it will be an unforgettable night of music, empowerment, and celebration.

” The ARISE Happy Hour & Evening of Rewards promises to be a night to remember!” He concluded.

Share

Please follow and like us: