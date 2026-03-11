ARISE Cooperatives: Eno Has Fulfilled Campaign Promise To Women, Says Ekpeyong

Special Adviser to the Akwa Ibom State Governor on Cooperatives and Rural Development, Alice Ekpenyong, has described the ARISE Cooperative initiative as a direct fulfillment of Governor Umo Eno’s campaign promises.

She noted that the initiative is delivering economic empowerment and inclusive governance directly to women at the grassroot level under the ARISE Agenda. Hon. Alice Ekpenyong made this known yesterday during Arise Akwa Ibom media chat with journalists in Uyo.

She explained that women are being prioritized because they represent the most active participants during elections and consistently fulfill their civic responsibilities.

“The ARISE Cooperative Societies is one of the promises Governor Umo Eno made during his campaign which he is now actively implementing,” Ekpenyong stated.

The Special Adviser further noted that the recent Women Sensitization Tour, which covered all 31 local government areas was warmly received by participants.

She observed that the tour broadened the mindset of the women, teaching them the value of their voter’s cards and the tangible benefits of joining cooperatives.