ARISE Cooperatives: Eno Has Fulfilled Campaign Promise To Women – Ekpenyong

The Special Adviser to the Akwa Ibom State Governor on Cooperatives and Rural Development, Alice Ekpenyong, has described the ARISE Cooperative initiative as a direct fulfillment of Governor Umo Eno’s campaign promises.

She noted that the initiative is delivering economic empowerment and inclusive governance directly to women at the grassroots level under the ARISE Agenda.

Hon. Alice Ekpenyong made this known yesterday during the ARISE Akwa Ibom media chat with journalists in Uyo.

She explained that women are being prioritized because they represent the most active participants during elections and consistently fulfill their civic responsibilities.

“The ARISE Cooperative Societies are one of the promises Governor Umo Eno made during his campaign which he is now actively implementing,” Ekpenyong stated.

The Special Adviser further noted that the recent Women Sensitization Tour, which covered all 31 local government areas, was warmly received by participants.

She observed that the tour broadened the mindset of the women, teaching them the value of their voter cards and the tangible benefits of joining cooperatives.

Ekpenyong added that the criteria for registration include a voter card and a National Identity Number (NIN).

She emphasized that even individuals without a current trade are eligible to benefit, provided they are willing to undergo training.

The Special Adviser explained that the N20 million grant is disbursed directly into each cooperative’s account and requires three signatories for any withdrawal to ensure transparency.

Ekpenyong disclosed that a dedicated committee then scrutinizes every business plan and closely monitors the use of funds.

While women remain the current priority, the Special Adviser stressed that the initiative will eventually extend to youths and men.

Reflecting on past successes, she revealed that cooperatives invited to the Christmas Unplugged event gained valuable exposure, attracted new investors, and successfully marketed their services to potential investors.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Bureau of Cooperatives, Dr. Emmanuel Eton, stated that the Bureau is registering fishermen under cooperative societies to provide funding for storage facilities and modern equipment.

He explained that this effort is designed to provide necessary funds for modern storage facilities and fishing equipment.

Dr. Emmanuel Eton described cooperatives as groups of people with similar business interests coming together to grow with government support.

“This is the reason cooperatives are not for the government but for the people,” he remarked.

The Permanent Secretary added that every registered society receives an identification certificate and is managed by ward executives.

Dr. Eton further highlighted that all members will be registered on the ARISE portal to ensure maximum accountability.