Arinze Returns As UNIZIK Acting Vice Chancellor

A Professor of Law, Carol Chinyelugo Arinze-Umobi, has been reappointed as the Acting Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK).

Her reappointment follows the removal of Prof. Benard Odoh, who was appointed Vice Chancellor under what sources described as questionable circumstances. Prof. Arinze-Umobi had initially assumed the role in an acting capacity after the exit of Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu, who was later reinstated before Odoh’s brief tenure.

The latest appointment was formally conveyed to Prof. Arinze-Umobi via a letter dated May 16, 2025, signed by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Barrister M. Olugbenga Kukoyi.

The letter, titled “Appointment as Acting Vice-Chancellor,” reads in part:

“This letter aims to formally notify you of your appointment as Acting Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, effective May 19, 2025.

This follows your nomination by the Senate of the University and subsequent appointment by the Governing Council, as provided by Section 5(13) of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act 2003.

By virtue of Section 5(14) of the Act, your term shall not exceed six (6) months or until a substantive Vice Chancellor is appointed, whichever comes first.”

The letter outlines her responsibilities, including the day-to-day administration of the university, academic and administrative leadership, representation of the university in various capacities, and participation in the Governing Council and other statutory committees.

It concludes with a message of congratulations and encouragement:

“We hope that you will lead the university with distinction during this acting period.”

The appointment was further endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Education through a statement dated May 17, 2025, and signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade.

The ministry expressed satisfaction with the selection process, stating it was conducted in accordance with the law:

“The Ministry acknowledges this appointment as a reflection of adherence to statutory governance procedures and expresses confidence in Professor Arinze-Umobi’s ability to provide stable and result-oriented leadership during this transitional period.”

Prof. Arinze-Umobi now resumes the leadership of UNIZIK for a second time in acting capacity, as the institution awaits the appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor.

