Arik Air: Witness Absolves Ex-Amcon Boss Of Involvement In N76bn, $31.5m Fraud

Share

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos State Special Offences Court, yesterday, adjourned the trial of a former Managing Director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Ahmed Kuru, and four others to March 19, 2025.

The defendants are facing charges related to an alleged fraud amounting to N76 billion and $31.5 million, allegedly siphoned from Arik Air.

The adjournment followed the testimony of the first prosecution witness, Mr Peter Omokaro, a former Assistant General Manager with Union Bank Plc.

Omokaro, who worked at the bank from 1980 until his resignation in 2015, testified in court, led by prosecution counsel, Dr Wahab Shittu (SAN).

Omokaro, who explained that Arik Air approached Union Bank for financing to purchase aircraft, posited that rather than directly disbursing cash, Union Bank acted as a guarantor for loans secured by the airline from HSBC Bank and US EXIM Bank to acquire aircraft from Airbus and Boeing.

“Union Bank, in turn, collected indemnity from Arik Air, and the aircraft were delivered. “At no point did we disburse cash for the acquisition,” he testified.

The witness further explained that in August 2009, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intervened in Union Bank’s operations, adding that Union Bank’s executive management sold the guarantee to AMCON before the end of December 2010.

However, by early 2011, when Union Bank realised the sale was erroneous, they sought ways to rectify the mistake, Omokaro stated.

The witness further revealed that a meeting was held in London involving AMCON, Union Bank, HSBC Bank, and US EXIM Bank, but notably, Arik Air was excluded.

He said during the said meeting, Union Bank allegedly attempted to step in as an obligor to take over Arik Air’s responsibilities. “The foreign credit agencies never called in the guarantee, nor did Union Bank revoke its indemnity,” he stated.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

