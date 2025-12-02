Arik Air To Exhibit At The Maiden Nigeria International Airshow

Nigerian carrier Arik Air has finalised plans to be among the key exhibitors at the inaugural Nigeria International Airshow, scheduled to take place from December 2 – 4, 2025, in Abuja.

The Nigeria International Airshow, an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, is designed to position aviation as a significant catalyst for economic growth across Africa.

The event will bring together commercial and business aviation operators, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), regional regulators, defence and aerospace bodies, government institutions, and high-networth industry stakeholders.

Arik Air’s participation provides a strategic platform for the airline to reinforce its market position, showcase its brand evolution, and re-engage the aviation community.

It will also allow the airline to reconnect with key stakeholders, including local and international partners, policy leaders, and industry influencers within the global aviation ecosystem.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air, Captain Roy Ilegbodu, expressed optimism about the significance of the maiden edition.

“Arik Air’s participation in the airshow aligns with our mission to become a dominant air-services brand, globally admired for worldclass operating, safety, and service delivery standards, while continuing to promote Nigeria’s image at home and abroad,” Captain Ilegbodu said.

He further emphasised the airline’s commitment to supporting national initiatives: “We are proud to associate with and support the efforts of the Federal Government in building a solid foundation for the growth of Nigeria’s aviation industry.”