Aribo, Onuachu’s goals secure dramatic win for Saints

Super Eagles stars, Joe Aribo and Paul Onuachu, were both on the score sheet for Southampton in their dramatic 2-1 win against fellow strugglers Ipswich.

Onuachu scored a dramatic late winner as Southampton secured their first Premier League victory since November.

While Saints remain anchored to the bottom of the table with just nine points from 24 games, their win also arrests a run of six consecutive top-flight defeats and is the first time they have taken three points since Ivan Juric was appointed manager on 21 December.

The visitors had opened the scoring in the first half when Super Eagles’ midfielder, Joe Aribo’s bouncing first-time effort deceived home goalkeeper Arijanet Muric.

Liam Delap levelled for the hosts before the break, racing away from Saints captain Jan Bednarek to place a low effort past Aaron Ramsdale.

And in a largely uninspiring encounter Omari Hutchinson, Julio Enciso and Delap had opportunities to claim all three points for Kieran McKenna’s side.

However, when substitute Kamaldeen Sulemana’s effort was only parried by Muric, Nigeria forward Onuachu was on hand to prod in the rebound.

Until that point, the Tractor Boys had looked set to move out of the relegation zone on goal difference, but instead stayed 19th.

