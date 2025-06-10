Aribasoye, Others Headline Speakers For 2025 RECALP Summit

Share

The 2025 RECALP Summit, a flagship youth empowerment and leadership development conference, has unveiled a compelling lineup of speakers for its 11th edition.

Among the headline speakers are renowned leadership expert and CEO of Fifth Gear Plus Consulting, Niyi Adesanya; Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye; CEO of Surveillant Fire Ltd, Mr. Jumade Adejola; relationship expert and CEO of Gold Adeoye Counselling Firm, Mrs. Gold Adeoye; Executive Director for Digital and eBusiness Banking at Premium Trust Bank Ltd, Mr. Shina Atilola; and celebrated storyteller and filmmaker, Mrs. Dupe Olorunjo.

According to the summit’s convener, Femi Aminu, 2025 edition promises to be a more impactful convergence of youth, with a strong emphasis on nurturing and guiding participants toward meaningful life goals.

Lagos, the host city, is set to witness another transformative gathering as the much-anticipated RECALP 2025 Summit will take place on June 12, 2025, at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Lagos.

Organized by the Young Adults and Youth Affairs of RCCG Lagos Province 19, the summit is known for equipping the next generation of leaders and inspiring young attendees to take intentional steps toward achieving their life goals.

The conference will address key themes such as relationships, entrepreneurship, career development, arts and entertainment, leadership, and politics.

Chief Host, Pastor Bayo Olugbemi, expressed high expectations for the summit, noting that the RECALP Summit has grown exponentially since its inception in 2014.

“This 11th edition reflects our commitment to innovation, relevance, and deeper youth engagement,” he said.

To expand its reach and accessibility, the RECALP 2025 Summit will be streamed live on YouTube and other digital platforms, allowing thousands of virtual participants to engage from across the globe.

RECALP 2025 also offers a platform for empowerment, networking, and exhibitions, creating opportunities for aspiring and emerging entrepreneurs to connect, learn, and grow.

