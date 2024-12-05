Ariaria Market Traders Refute Allegations Of Denial Of Remodelled Shops

Share

The allegations that original shop owners in the remodelled A-line lock up shops in in the Ariaria International Market, Aba, Abia State, were denied allocation has been refuted by members of the Ariaria Allottees Traders Association.

The traders dismissed the allegations in a communique issued at the end of their meeting held at the Aline Section of the Ariria International Market, describing those behind the false and misleading claim as ‘some mischievous groups’ trying to disrupt the existing peace in the market.

The communique jointly signed by the Chairman of the Association, Chief Goddy Udunna and Secretary, Mr Boniface Enemuo, raised concerns over what it described as “malicious propaganda” by a splinter group in the Ariaria chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS), attempting to undermine the project by spreading misinformation about shop allocations while failing to participate in the process by refusing to obtain and fill the interest forms.

According to the traders, “the individuals who discouraged others from applying for the loan by asserting that the project would fail, are now creating unnecessary agitation.”

