Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Timothee Chalamet Up For Golden Globes

Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are among the stars who have scored nominations for the Golden Globes, as the Hollywood award season kicks off in earnest.

British actress Erivo is shortlisted for best female actor in a comedy or musical film for her role as Elphaba, while co-star Grande is in the running for best supporting female actor for playing Glinda.

Angelina Jolie, Hugh Grant, Timothee Chalamet, Sebastian Stan, Demi Moore, Pamela Anderson, Kate Winslet and Selena Gomez are among the other big names in contention.

The Golden Globes have been through controversy in recent years but remain the first major awards in the film calendar, and provide pointers for who could do well at next year’s Oscars, reports the BBC.

Netflix musical Emilia Pérez, about a Mexican drug lord who changes gender, leads the nominations overall with 10, including one for Gomez.

Other prominent films include heavyweight dramas The Brutalist, about a Hungarian architect who tries to build a new life in the US after World War Two, and Conclave, about a group of scheming cardinals who gather to select the new Pope.

