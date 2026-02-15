Argungu: Tinubu Prioritising Festival Over Nigeria’s Security – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised President Bola Tinubu for choosing to attend the Argungu Fishing Festival while over a thousand Kaiama abductees in Kwara State, including children and nursing mothers, remain in kidnappers’ captivity.

In a statement, the party said this decision indicates that the president has lost touch with reality, “when he chose to attend a festival while funeral processions grow longer across the country as terrorists kill, burn, and abduct citizens under his watch.”

The party, through its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, noted that the Kaiama abduction is not an isolated case, stating that southern Kwara State has been under sustained terrorist pressure since last year.

According to ADC, the attacks are now spreading northward, with terrorists seemingly tightening their grip on the state and exploiting it as a potential safe haven.

“It is therefore shocking that the president could choose to attend a fishing festival while terrorists threaten to expand their operations,” the statement said.

The party expressed concern over the emergence of a video allegedly released by terrorists in connection with the Kaiama abductions, which challenged official figures on the number of kidnapped victims.

“This development comes amid fresh reports of terrorist activity in Patigi Local Government Area of the same state as recently as last night,” the statement noted.

ADC warned that the unfolding events in Kwara State could have serious security implications for Nigeria.

The party highlighted that the Kaiama axis provides a direct link into Oyo State, cautioning that sustained insurgent activity within this corridor could create wider vulnerabilities across parts of the North Central and South West regions.

“The situation in Kwara State must not be treated as an isolated incident but as a potential early warning of geographic expansion by terror actors,” the party said.

ADC added that when non-state actors are emboldened to publicly contradict official figures, “it signals a troubling erosion of deterrence and raises serious questions about the management of both the security and information environments.”

The party recalled that it had previously warned against the payment of ransom to terrorists, whether directly or indirectly, as such actions could further entrench the criminal economy that sustains mass abductions.

“While the safe return of victims remains paramount, disguising ransom payments as rescue operations only creates perverse incentives for future attacks,” ADC stated.

It therefore recommended that the Federal Government immediately mount a robust and well-coordinated rescue operation to bring every abducted Nigerian safely home.

The party further urged the government to “issue a full and transparent public briefing that resolves emerging discrepancies around the number of victims,” and to conduct an urgent security audit of the Kaiama and Kainji Lake forest corridor.

ADC also called for the deployment and strengthening of interstate security coordination across the Kwara, Niger, and Oyo axis to prevent further terrorist movement, as well as regular and credible public communication to restore confidence and deny terrorists the advantage of propaganda.

“Nigerians are tired of the APC and Bola Tinubu-led government’s assurances on security while citizens continue to be slaughtered at will.

“What the country needs is a government and a president who demonstrably care and will do everything necessary to protect the people.

“That urgency is tragically lacking under the present administration,” ADC regretted.