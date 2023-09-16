Argungu Polo Tournament 2023 Ends in Joyous Mood as NSK Team Wins Top Trophy

The NSK Farm team has won the prestigious trophy, the “Governor’s Cup,” at the just concluded 2023 Argungu Polo Tournament. While the Heritage Farm team was the runner-up for the exalted trophy. The 2023 tournament, which is the eighth edition, galloped on Friday September 7 and came to a thrilling close on Saturday, September 9. Zaria Westream team emerged winners of the second most prestigious trophy, the “Sultan’s Cup”.

And, H. Hago Farm team were the runners up of the prestigious trophy. “The Emir of Argungu Cup” went to Mera Farms and Sokoto Rima were the runner-up for the host nation Cup – the Argungu Emirate. Speaking in an interview with Journalists after the event, the National President, Nigerian Polo Federation (NPF), Nura Sani Kangiwa, lauded the organisers for a job well done.

He said: “Just like a team of polo, it’s a team sport, therefore, to organise a successful event like this requires teamwork, someone needs to become a team player and collectively you will deliver.” Responding to a question whether polo is a game of the rich, the national president clarified that it is a sport played by all manner of people including the rich, adding: “Seeing a rich man in a team does not make that team a team of rich players.

A lot of rich people play it but it’s not the game of the rich.” Kangiwa also noted with satisfaction that there were lots of people in the locality of Argungu, who were not playing the game before, but now playing good game due to his mentorship.

The president said: “NSK Polo Ranch is an affiliate of Nigerian Polo Federation (NPF) and NPF is the highest body of polo that oversees the activities of polo in Nigeria and internationally.” He appreciated the executive members of the NPF for their support of Argungu Polo Tournament.

He believes such support will eventually make Argungu Emirate one of the best polo and cultural tourism destination in the world. While AbdulKarim Jibril, second Vice President, NPF, described the entire tournament as a total success, saying: “the tournament was fantastic, we played very safe game, no injury and the officiating was superb. “Just like in any game, we always have a winner and loser, the NSK won the prestegious trophy.”