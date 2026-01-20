Argungu Fishing Festival’s Fever Catches On As High-Level Contacts Take Centre Stage

The Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival, which is slated to start on February 11, 2026, is receiving the endorsement of critical stakeholders across country and beyond.

A meeting between a high-powered committee of the Central Planning Committee of the festival, headed by the former Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Dr. Suleiman Mohammed Argungu, was held on Tuesday with a team of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) in Abuja.

The Director-General of NADDC, Otunba Oluwemimo Joseph Osamopin, received the team to discuss partnership and collaboration in areas of common interest.

Speaking during the visit, Dr. Suleiman relayed the greetings of Governor Nasir Idris to the council and gave an account of how the festival began in 1934, concluding that it has become an internationally organised event.

He told the Director-General that due to its significance, the festival was registered by UNESCO in 2016 as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

He called for cooperation between the NADDC and the organisers of the event in order to promote common interests, national cohesion, and development.

He mentioned motor rally as one area where the NADDC can leverage to contribute its quota to the overall success of the festival.

Responding, the Director-General, Otunba Joseph, backed by his management team, welcomed the offer of collaboration and harped on the need for the country to take advantage of such events to promote and facilitate unity for national development. He emphasised that cooperation and collaboration have become indispensable and very critical in view of the need to make the country better for all.

He pledged the readiness of the council to assist in whatever way necessary to ensure a hitch-free festival.

Other members of Dr. Suleiman’s delegation are the Director-General of the Main Planning Committee, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena; the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed BK; the Commissioner for Commerce and Tourism, Alhaji Usman Abubakar Ladan; Ambassador Usman Baraya; Group Captain Hamidu Usman (Rtd); Alhaji Nasir Ali; the Special Adviser to the Deputy Governor on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Ibrahim Argungu; and the Secretary to the Main Committee, Alhaji Nasir Hassan.