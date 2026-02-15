Argungu Fishing Festival: Tinubu Describes Festival As Historic Symbol Of Unity

Speaking at the grand finale of the Fishing Festival, the Special Guest of Honour and President of Nigeria, President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, described the festival as a historic event and a powerful symbol of unity, resilience, and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

“It reflects the richness of our culture, the strength of our tradition, and the opportunities that lie in harnessing our natural resources for national development.”

The President commended the state government and the people of Kebbi for successfully hosting this year’s festival. He noted that the organisation, security arrangements, and internal outlook of the event demonstrate what is possible when leadership is purposeful and inclusive.

“Governor, you are a team leader, and you are demonstrating it. A socio-cultural event like this can only thrive and become a tourist attraction when the security atmosphere is conducive.

“I am pleased to note that significant progress has been made in combating insecurity across Kebbi and other parts of our nation. We are still working hard through coordinated efforts between the federal government, state government, and security agencies,” he said.

The President eulogised Gov. Idris for the landmark achievements recorded and appreciated him for naming the Ultra-Modern State Secretariat after his name.

Tinubu assured that the fight against insecurity in the country would be won so that people could go about their normal businesses peacefully without hindrance.

“This festival is a testament to the return of stability and normalcy. We will continue to support it and encourage it,” he assured.

In his remarks, Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi State thanked the President for honouring his invitation to not only witness the Argungu International Fishing Festival but also for his benevolence in commissioning some developmental projects in the state.

He said the present administration had recorded giant strides across key sectors of Kebbi development in just less than three years, adding that his administration had fulfilled over 80 per cent of its campaign promises.

He listed some of the achievements to include: the 25,000-capacity Bola Ahmed Tinubu Ultra-Modern State Secretariat; construction of a three-lane Super Highway on Emir Haruna Way; reconstruction of a three-lane dual carriageway from Abdullahi Fodio Roundabout to City Gate; and construction of a carriageway from Ambursa to Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport.

Others, according to him, are: reconstruction of the 87-kilometre Koko-Dabai-Zuru Road; total renovation and upgrade of 16 General Hospitals; construction of the biggest Veterinary Hospital in Nigeria; provision of 50,000 tonnes of fertilisers to farmers free of charge; provision of power tillers, CNG pumping machines, and other farming inputs, among others.

The Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Muhammad Sama’ila-Mera, apologised to the President and other distinguished personalities for the breach of protocol that happened before the arrival of the Special Guest of Honour.

He said the fishing festival was not just a fishing celebration but an event that showcases the rich cultural heritage of the Kabi people.

He reminded the President that the federal government had in 2020 commenced the construction of a permanent fishing centre, recognised by UNESCO. The Emir, however, lamented that the construction work was abandoned in 2022.

Abubakar Usman from Maiyama Local Government Area of Kebbi on Saturday emerged winner of the iconic Argungu International Fishing Festival, landing the biggest fish weighing 59 kilograms. He went home smiling with two brand-new Toyota vehicles donated by Sokoto State Government, along with a cash prize of N1 million.

The second position went to Abdullahi Garba from Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi, who caught a fish weighing 40 kg and was rewarded with one brand-new Toyota saloon car donated by WACOTT Rice Mills Limited and N1 million cash.

The third position was jointly claimed by Danlansu Dankani from Jega and another contestant, who each caught fish weighing 34 kg. They went home with N1 million and a motorcycle each.