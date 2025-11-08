Ahead of the much-anticipated Argungu International Fishing Festival, which is scheduled to hold in February 2026, in Argungu, Kebbi State, the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy and the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) alongside the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) and the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) have pledged support, participation and promotion of the festival.

This commitment was given during a recent visit of the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammad Mera, to the Minister in her Abuja office. The Emir also used the occasion to extend official invitation to the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, FTAN, NTDA, and NCAC, alongside other stakeholders, to the celebration.

The Emir disclosed that the Argungu Festival, which has earned the recognisation of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), as an intangible cultural heritage, represents rec- onciliation, friendship, and cultural pride, forming an integral part of the identity and heritage of his people. Mera noted that the festi- val continues to grow in participation and scale, creating an urgent need for improved infrastructure and expanded facilities at the event venue.

He highlighted ongoing efforts by the Kebbi State government to enhance the festival grounds and ap- pealed to the Minister to mobilise relevant agencies and the private sector to support and strengthen next year’s edition. In her response, the Minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Mukhtar Yawale Muham- mad, expressed deep appreciation to the Emir and his delegation for the visit and the honour of the invitation. She commended the Emir’s steadfast commitment to preserving the Argungu Festival as a symbol of Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity and unity, assuring that the federal government remains fully committed to ensuring the festival’s continued success.

Musawa further stated that the Ministry, in partnership with other relevant agencies and the FTAN led private sector bodies, will support the upcoming event through venue upgrades, collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works for the rehabilitation of access roads, logistics support, and enhanced national and international marketing. She charged FTAN to mobilise its members to actively participate in promoting and supporting the festival.

In his remarks, the DG of NTDA, Ola Awakan commended the Emir for sustaining the legacy of the festival and reaffirmed NTDA ’ s commitment to ensuring the event’s success. While the Director General NCAC, Mr Obi Asika, lauded the Emir’s efforts in keeping the festival vibrant and globally relevant.

He noted that Argungu Fishing Festival has all it takes to position Nigeria prominently on the world’s cultural tourism map and assured that NCAC will be fully rep- resented and supportive throughout the event. In his remarks, FTAN’s President, Dr Aliyu Badaki assured the Emir and the Minister that the private sector would play an active role in promoting the event.

He further pledged that FTAN would mobilise travel agents, tour operators, and other key stakeholders within the private tourism sector to ensure the success of the festival. The high point of the visit was the official presentation of the Argungu Festival Compendium to the Minister.

The Minister reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to working closely with traditional institutions, state governments, and the private sector in promoting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and advancing the nation’s tourism industry.