Argungu Festival Attests To Return Of Normalcy To Kebbi — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday described the 61st Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival as a testament to the return of stability and normalcy in Kebbi State and across the country.

Speaking at the grand finale of the festival in Argungu, the President pledged sustained Federal Government support for tourism, agriculture, food security, and rural development.

He commended the state government for successfully organising the historic cultural event, which attracted over 50,000 fishermen from across Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

The four-day festival featured cultural displays, water competitions, traditional boxing, and dancing. “Congratulations. Well done. Very good show. Remarkable history. This festival has endured for 83 years and stands as a powerful symbol of unity, resilience, and peaceful coexistence among our people,” the President said.

He lauded the security arrangements that enabled the festival to be hosted safely and successfully. ”The organisation, security arrangement, and internal outlook of the event demonstrate what is possible when leadership is purposeful and inclusive.

Thank you, Mr Governor of Kebbi State. You are a team leader, and you are demonstrating it. ”A socio-cultural event like this can only thrive and become a tourism attraction where the security atmosphere is conducive,” he said.