Argungu Emirate Debunks Report On Alleged Secret Airstrip 

The Emir of Argungu, His Royal Highness Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammadu Mera, has dismissed as false, mischievous, and imaginary, the viral report alleging the existence of a secret airstrip used for drug smuggling in the Argungu area of Kebbi State.

Speaking from his palace in Argungu, the royal father expressed deep concern over the circulation of what he described as a fabricated story aimed at tarnishing the image of the Argungu Emirate and Kebbi State in general.

The Emir explained that Argungu’s Sahelian terrain, characterized by open farmlands and sparse vegetation makes it geographically impossible for any hidden forest or secret airstrip to exist within its vicinity.

“Anyone familiar with Argungu knows that our land is flat and open. There is no forest thick enough to conceal any airstrip or illegal activity of that nature,” he stated.

Alhaji Mera revealed that when the report first surfaced about a week ago, he initially ignored it, considering it too ridiculous to warrant attention. However, as the video continued to circulate widely and was even forwarded to him by the Sultan, he deemed it necessary to issue a formal statement to prevent silence from being misinterpreted as acceptance.

He described the story as fake news, totally unfounded and devoid of any iota of truth urging the public to disregard the malicious claims and avoid spreading content from unverified online sources that seek to cause confusion and discredit law-abiding communities.

While commending the Kebbi State Government, security agencies, and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for promptly investigating and refuting the allegation, the Emir reaffirmed his commitment to peace, truth, and development.

He further called on journalists and social media users to uphold professionalism and ensure proper verification before publishing or sharing any report capable of damaging reputations or undermining public confidence.

The Emir assured that the Argungu Emirate remains peaceful and fully supportive of government efforts to sustain security and stability in Kebbi State and Nigeria at large.