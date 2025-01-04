Argentine Police Arrest Man In Connection To Liam Payne’s Death

Share

On Friday, Argentine police arrested one of the two men accused of supplying drugs to late British singer, Liam Payne before he fell on the third floor of his hotel room in Buenos Aires.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Braian Paiz, who is accused of having supplied cocaine to Payne, is one of the five defendants indicted in connection with the death of the 31-year-old former One Direction pop star in October.

According to the report, three of the five were charged with manslaughter and the other two with supplying illegal drugs, prosecutors said earlier this week.

Prosecutors said that Payne had consumed cocaine, alcohol and a prescription antidepressant before falling to his death from the balcony of his room at the Casa Sur Hotel.

In November, Paiz denied in a television interview having given drugs to Payne, although he said that he met the pop star and spent time with him at his hotel.

His death prompted a global outpouring of grief from family, former bandmates and fans, with thousands gathering in cities around the world to offer their condolences.

