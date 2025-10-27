Argentina’s Milei Wins Big In Midterm With ‘Chainsaw’ Austerity

Argentina’s President Javier Milei has led his party to a landslide victory in Sunday’s midterm elections, after defining the first two years of his presidency with radical spending cuts and free-market reforms.

His party, La Libertad Avanza, won nearly 41% of the vote, taking 13 of 24 Senate seats and 64 of the 127 lower-house seats that were contested.

His gains will make it much easier for the president to push ahead with his programme to slash state spending and deregulate the economy, reports the BBC.

Before the vote, Milei’s ally Donald Trump made it clear that the US’s recently announced $40bn lifeline for Argentina would depend on Milei keeping political momentum.