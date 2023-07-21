Arewa Youths Raise Alarm Over DSS Refusal To Arraign Emefiele Despite Filing Charge

…say refusal ploy to disrespect court

A Socio-cultural Group, Arewa Youths Consultative Forum has raised alarm over the refusal of the Department of State Services (DSS) to arraign suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele days after filing a pump action possession charge against him.

An Abuja High Court had last week ordered the secret police to immediately release Emefiele, from detention.

Trial Judge, Justice Hamza Muazu, gave the order after hearing the arguments of all parties in the matter.

Justice Muazu in his ruling observed that detention no matter how short is a breach of fundamental rights but it must be determined whether detention is legal or illegal and gave the respondent one week to charge the applicant to court or release him.

The same day, the secret police charged Emefiele in court on trumped-up charges of registered weapon possession.

Reacting, Arewa Youths in a statement signed by its convener, Kabiru Yusuf, wondered why the DSS is still delaying the arraignment of the embattled suspended CBN Governor.

Yusuf lamented that the secret police are delaying as a ploy to keep him in custody rather than obey court orders.

They insisted that the DSS has nothing against Emefiele, hence why they are not forthcoming with the arraignment, adding that EmEmefiele’snly crime was initiating several good policies that have been beneficial to Nigerians.

The group tasked the DSS to either obey and respect the rule of law by releasing Emefiele or arraign him immediately to let Nigerians know what crime he committed, other than their baseless trumped charges.