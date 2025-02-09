Arewa Youths Petitions IGP, DSS Over Threat To National Stability

Share

The Reformed Arewa Youth Council of Nigeria (RAYCN) has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Department of State Services (DSS), accusing former Governor of Rivers State Rotimi Amaechi and former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, of plotting to destabilize Nigeria.

According to the group, Amaechi a former Minister of Transportation and Bafarawa were planning a series of mass protests across the northern region, starting from Bafarawa’s village and spreading to Sokoto, Zamfara, Kano, Kebbi, Kaduna, and Katsina States.

The petition signed by its national president, Bilal Abdulahi and sighted by newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, said the protests, disguised as expressions of grievances over hunger and economic hardship, aim to incite chaos and undermine the credibility of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The group further claimed that Amaechi is financing Bafarawa, who is in turn funding and mobilizing resources to implement the protests.

The group described this plot as a “treasonous activity” that must not be tolerated in any democratic society.

The petition calls on the Department of State Services to investigate the plot and those behind it, emphasizing that their actions constitute a clear threat to national security.

The petition partly reads: “Despite Nigeria’s economic challenges, which stem from past misgovernance by figures like Amaechi and Bafarawa, President Tinubu has demonstrated a commitment to resolving these issues,” the petition added.

“His support for industrial growth, food security, energy stability, and investment show his dedication to long-term prosperity for all Nigerians. Citizens cannot afford for this to be jeopardised.

“Amaechi and Bafarawa are not interested in national progress. Their goal is to plunge Nigeria into a crisis that will enable them to bargain for relevance.

“They do not care about the millions of Nigerians who will suffer from the economic downturns that may arise from instability.

“They do not care about the investors who will be discouraged, the businesses that will be affected, or the security threats that may emerge from their unreasonable reckless actions.

“Consequently, we urge the security agencies to investigate this plot and those behind it. If their behaviour continues unchecked, it might be disastrous for our nation’s peace and harmony because they are actively gathering resources to carry out their evil schemes, which is no longer just conjecture but verified intelligence.

“Treasonous activities must not be tolerated in any democratic society. Every nation has laws that safeguard its sovereignty, and Nigeria must not be an exception.

“Amaechi and Bafarawa must be held accountable for their attempts to manipulate the populace into causing anarchy. Their actions constitute a clear threat to national security, and the full weight of the law must be brought upon them.“

The group reaffirms its commitment to the unity, progress, and security of Nigeria, urging all well-meaning Nigerians to support President Tinubu’s administration and reject the agents of destruction.

