Arewa Youths Laud Appointment Of Ogunjimi As Acting Accountant General

The Arewa Grassroots Network for Credible Leadership (AGNCL) has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Shamseldeen Ogunjimi as Nigeria’s acting Accountant-General of the Federation.

According to a statement signed by Adamu Wakil Abubakar, the appointment is a masterstroke that will revitalise Nigeria’s public finance system.

Abubakar said Ogunjimi’s impressive credentials, including a PhD in Accounting, make him an ideal candidate for the position.

With over three decades of expertise in public sector finance, accounting, and governance, he added that Ogunjimi possesses the requisite skills and experience to drive fiscal reforms and ensure transparency in government finance.

Abubakar said that his extensive experience in both the public and private sectors, including his role as Director of Financial Reforms, Finance, and Accounts at the Office of the Accountant-General, positions him as a key figure in driving Nigeria’s economic development.

He said that Ogunjimi’s expertise in public finance has been recognised internationally, and his commitment to accountability and transparency is unparalleled.

The Arewa Grassroots Network for Credible Leadership urged him to remain focused on his vision for a more efficient and transparent public finance system.

