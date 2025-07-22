Arewa Youths Hail Yari’s N216m Scholarship Scheme

The Arewa Christian Youth Leadership Forum (ACYLF) yesterday lauded Senator Abdul’aziz Yari for his N216 million scholarship initiative aimed at supporting over 2,000 vulnerable students in Zamfara State.

National Chairman Dunijir Gatama said the former Zamfara State governor deserved praise for his commitment to human capital development through the Yari Scholarship Initiative.

In a statement, the forum hailed the program as a visionary and compassionate gesture that directly addresses the educational challenges facing indigent students in the North West.

According to ACYLF, the initiative has already disbursed a total of N216 million in tuition fees for 2,055 orphans and vulnerable students enrolled in both public and private universities with beneficiaries drawn from the 14 councils in Zamfara.