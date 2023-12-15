Arewa Youths Calls On Sanwo-Olu Over Marginalisation Of Northerners In Lagos

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has urged the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to include northerners in his cabinet.

The group expressed concerns over the “marginalization” of northerners living in Lagos and the inequitable distribution of goods and services by the government of the state.

The AYCF also called on the state to ensure northerners get fair representation in key positions within the government.

The forum’s president general, Yerima Shettima who made the call in a statement, said failure to address these concerns may have significant political consequences in the upcoming elections.

READ ALSO:

Shettima said northerners trusted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Sanwo-Olu’s campaign promises and pledges, and invested heavily in their quest for office which led to a significant majority of votes.

The AYCF, however, lamented that “northerners have been ultimately marginalised, betrayed, and let down by the administration”.

He decried what he called a bias in appointments and patronage.

Shettima claimed that the state government favoured southerners over northerners in terms of appointments, adding that “the Igbo, who massively supported and overwhelmingly voted for Peter Obi, received more favourable treatment.”

AYCF also expressed concerns over the inequitable distribution of goods and services by the Tinubu administration.