Arewa Youths Allege Plot to Destabilise Tinubu’s Govt

The Reformed Arewa Youth Council of Nigeria (RAYCN) has raised concerns over an alleged plot by Rotimi Amaechi, Attahiru Bafarawa, and Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi to destabilise President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

At a press conference yesterday, National President, Bilal Abdulahi, claimed that the trio were working together with foreign elements and other national and international disgruntled elements to replicate the undemocratic overthrow of democratically elected authorities in parts of the sub-region.

The alleged plot is said to involve the stockpiling of sophisticated firearms, covert actions, and massive protests across the North West, starting from Bafarawa’s village and spreading to Sokoto, Zamfara, and other states.

Abdulahi, also claimed that Amaechi was providing resources for Bafarawa, who was in turn funding and mobilising Shinkafi to run a campaign of calumny against the administration.

He said: “It is clear that their intention and their several meetings is aimed at intimidating the government President Tinubu, and the various organs of government and make the citizens feel that the government and her various organs are not doing sufficient enough to take the people to prosperity

