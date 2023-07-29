Arewa Youth Foundation Condemns Call For Bichi’s Resignation

…alleges fake CSOs working for Emefiele out to blackmail DSS

The Arewa Youth Federation (AYF), an umbrella body of youth from the 19th northern states of Nigeria has condemned in strong terms, the purported calls by a group it termed faceless pretending to be from the region, demanding the resignation of Mallam Yusuf Bichi, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) over what it called “flimsy and unfounded allegations.”

A statement made available to journalists by its National Coordinator, Malam Kabir Muhammad on Saturday in Abuja, described those behind the call as paid agents who could do anything for money including selling their birthright.

The statement reads in part, “Let it be abundantly clear that Arewa Civil Society Organisations (ACSO) does not exist neither does it have the mandate of the people it pretends to represent. Those behind this faceless organisation are nothing but thugs under the payroll of some unpatriotic elements.

As the authentic representatives of our people, we distance ourselves from their threats. The DSS boss and his team are doing a nice job and we stand in solidarity with them”.

“In countering the allegations leveled against Bichi and the DSS, the group insisted that as the number one security agency saddled with the responsibility of ensuring national security, the DSS has always acted ethically and professionally while conducting its operations, adding that those trying to blackmail the DSS are agents of corrupt entities bent on jeopardizing Nigeria’s national security.

“As a security agency, the DSS maintains international best practices. Detaining individuals for security reasons is a routine and standard practice everywhere.

“The DSS has always protected the rights of those in custody and there has never been a case of human rights abuses against the DSS.

“There are also protocols before releasing some persons’ DSS may be required to follow. This does not in any way amount to disregarding court orders. Those calling for the sack of Bichi are just disgruntled elements seeking to evade justice.”

The group also urged the public to disregard the antics of fake CSOs working for the embattled former Governor of the CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, who has been sponsoring spurious media campaigns to blackmail security agents and divert their attention from prosecuting him for his excesses while in office.

“The excitement that greeted the arrest of the suspended CBN governor by the ordinary citizens points to the ills he melted on the people that resulted in several deaths using the instrumentality of the office he occupied.

“It is hilarious that the cronies of Emefiele would launch a smear campaign against the DSS and expect Nigerians to buy in.”