Arewa Youth Cries Out, Says WAEC-CBT Will Cause Failures In Northern States

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYFC) has rejected the proposed Computer-Based Test (CBT) format in the forthcoming West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examinations to be conducted in the country.

The group in a statement issued by the forum’s President General, Yerima Shettima, said if such a mode of test is introduced, it would result in massive failure for many students in rural states where computer skills are scarce or completely absent.

Speaking on Friday, Shettima the group pointed out that the CBT exams should be optional, allowing candidates to choose between the traditional pen-and-paper format and the computer-based approach.

According to him, this will give students the opportunity to opt for the format they are most comfortable with and capable of attempting successfully.

Shettima explained that research conducted by the forum in selected northern states such as Zamfara, Jigawa, Taraba, Adamawa, Nasarawa, and Plateau revealed that the CBT exams have consistently led to misleading failure rates among students attending public schools, where computer skills are often not taught.

“Even the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) CBT exams have placed underprivileged students in a predicament, as they struggle to answer questions in a format they are unfamiliar with.

“Many students who failed the CBT-based JAMB exams last year argued that their failures were a result of systemic failures, including insufficient facilities or network failures during the exams.

Additionally, a lack of proper and adequate computer skills, coupled with outdated desktop computers that are not properly maintained by CBT centres further exacerbates the situation.

“As the exams are timed, these delays significantly hinder the performance of students who otherwise possess sufficient knowledge of the content.”

In light of these findings, the AYCF, therefore, called on the Ministry of Education, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), and other relevant Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to unite and reject the planned use of CBT in conducting exams by WAEC.