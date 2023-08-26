Arewa Oil And Gas Marketers To Partner NNPCL, Qatar, Germany, Others

The Arewa Oil and Gas Marketers Association (AROGMA) has commenced plans to invite Foreign Companies to partner with them in the development and utilization of its value chain in the region.

The association made this known on Saturday by its newly elected Chairman, Bashir Danmallam, who said the moves were for Nigerians, especially Northerners to witness energy transition and alternative energy from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol or fuel to compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

He said plans are underway by the AROGMA to invite foreign companies to invest in the domestic gas utilization value chain in the region, during a press conference in Kano.

According to him, the Association with the active support of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is set to invite companies from Qatar, Turkey, Germany and India for the establishment of gas facilities in Nigeria.

He disclosed that AROGMA is already in contact with its foreign partners and it is studying their various proposals for consideration.

The Chairman noted that the project would be a great achievement for Nigeria and would be another milestone in the country’s development, especially in the Northern region.

He also noted that it would ease the biting economic hardship, especially in Northern Nigeria, occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy

Dan-Mallam also commended the effort of the management of NNPCL for their tireless and unflinching support and encouragement to the Oil industry players to invest in various fuel substitution initiatives, CNG usage and conversion, Autogas, refineries etc.